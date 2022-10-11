“A smart contribution toward addressing provincial housing supply:” new 98-suite apartment building in Welland draws attention from Ontario’s Minister of Housing

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Construction has been completed for a mid-rise apartment building at 160 Lancaster Drive that has brought 98 new rental suites to the city of Welland, Ontario.

On August 25, Skyline Group of Companies joined project partners and building residents to celebrate the grand opening of Lancaster Park Apartments, alongside Welland Mayor Frank Campion and City Counselor Tony Dimarco.

At the time of groundbreaking back in September 2020, Welland faced a low rental housing vacancy rate of 2.8%. The Lancaster Park Apartments development was highly anticipated as it would bring much-needed new rental housing stock to the city.

“We know that to meet the needs of today’s housing market, we must be diverse in our offerings, and this development reiterates that commitment,” said Mayor Frank Campion.

“Families currently here and those looking to call Welland home in the future will find immediate value in projects such as this.”

Hon. Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, commented on the development’s completion: “New, purpose-built rental stock is a key component of our provincial housing solution platform. The Lancaster Park Apartments development is a great example of an infill project, making great use of available land while delivering much-needed housing options to the citizens of Welland. This project adds significantly to the local and provincial housing supply.”

Hon. Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing for Ontario, added that the development, and others like it, will not only fulfil the primary need of housing, but also spur further economic development in the area.

“Building new rental homes is crucial to boosting our economy, attracting new workers, strengthening local businesses, and ensuring prosperity for communities across our great province. I am excited about the Lancaster Park Apartments project, which will help create good jobs and give more families in Welland a fantastic place to call home,” said Minister Parsa.

Tony Irwin, President of the Federation of Rental Housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO), commented: “The grand opening of this anticipated development in Welland is coming at a crucial time, as we continue to see demand for new rental housing supply across the province. This is an example of a developer, City, and project partners effectively collaborating to deliver the right type of housing for the Welland market at the right time. FRPO congratulates all parties on Lancaster Park’s successful completion.”

“It’s our goal to advance new rental housing development where the demand is substantial, which includes the city of Welland,” said Greg Jones, President of SkyDev, which facilitated the development.

“The challenges of 2020 did not stop us from breaking ground on this development that year, and we are proud to have delivered new living spaces for nearly 100 families in this city.”

Lancaster Park is managed by Skyline Living, which currently manages two additional buildings in Welland including 100 Lancaster Drive adjacent to the new development site. The development is owned by Skyline Apartment REIT.

Built with sustainability in mind, the development has several environmental features, including on-site EV chargers and a community garden. This high-efficiency, fully electric building capitalizes on Welland’s renewable hydro-electric and solar energy system.

At the grand opening, Skyline Living, SkyDev, VanDel Construction, and SRM Architects also announced a cumulative $20,000 donation to The Hope Centre, a local non-profit organization that helps individuals facing housing and food insecurity.

“Lancaster Park Apartments was readily welcomed into Welland and we believe it offers real value in the city’s multi-residential marketplace,” said BJ Santavy, Vice President, Skyline Living.

“We’re currently working to develop a sister building in the city, Pelham Junction apartments, that will begin pre-leasing ahead of Winter 2023.”

