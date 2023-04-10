A Subsidiary of a Global Fortune 500 Medical Manufacturing Company Commits to ProntoForms with a 3.5 Year $3M Contract

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, announced today that a subsidiary of a Global Fortune 500 medical manufacturing company has committed to just over $3M in subscription services over 3.5 years commencing April 2023. The ProntoForms platform will serve as a digital workflow solution across their global teams for installations and more.

“Prontoforms has been selected by a global medical technology leader to replace its legacy solution with our leading workflow and data collection platform,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and co-CEO of ProntoForms. “As a leader in their space, this organization is committed to transforming the way their teams deliver high quality service and to supporting more sophisticated and complex workflows that will drive higher levels of field service productivity. ProntoForms industry-leading platform will deliver comprehensive data records and capture real time workflow insights to generate a single view of field activities that will support installation and other asset-based use cases. They can now deliver more optimized service and seamlessly connect field data across other enterprise systems including Microsoft SharePoint, SAP, and Salesforce. We’re excited to build this partnership around best-in-class processes that deliver the highest business value.”

“This agreement further extends our leadership in workflow automation for medical device field services,” said Philip Deck, co-CEO of ProntoForms. “The scale and scope of this organization and the complexity and sophistication of the processes that we are automating relies on some of the most unique aspects of our technology platform. The agreement is also evidence of our increasing ability to win new customer mandates of significant size and scope with the most ambitious customers in the world.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 users use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



