AB Jets Achieves Hat Trick with the Addition of Three Bombardier Challenger 3500, Marking New Chapter for the Company

AB Jets transforms its fleet by acquiring three Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft, with a contractual option to order a fourth by the end of 2023.

With the acquisition, AB Jets enters the super-midsize category, embarking on an important new chapter for the company.

The bestselling Challenger 3500 jet remains a top choice for operators looking to offer an unparalleled cabin experience, connectivity, and comfort.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AB Jets and Bombardier announced today the acquisition by AB Jets of three Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft, with a contractual option to order a fourth by the end of 2023. Adding the industry’s best super-midsize business jet to their fleet marks a transformational new chapter for the Argus Platinum-rated private charter company.

“This fleet expansion represents a milestone in AB Jets’ history,” said Andrew Bettis, Founder and Co-owner of AB Jets. “We’re pleased to meet our clients’ demands with a new category of aircraft in the Challenger 3500. These super mid-size jets will bring an extended range and comfort to our fleet, increasing our ability to service our clientele.”

With its unparalleled cabin experience, the Challenger 3500 aircraft responds to the demands of the most discerning business jet users. With an industry-leading dispatch reliability of over 99.8% and the lowest direct operating costs in its class, it is a popular choice for fleet operators. The aircraft’s award-winning, immaculately designed cabin features Bombardier’s revolutionary Nuage seats, voice-controlled management of lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems and the only 24-inch, 4K display in its class. Its low cabin altitude and the exceptional smooth ride, together with advanced connectivity features, all play into the popularity of this bestselling super mid-size business jet.

“AB Jets were looking to upgrade their offering with the ultimate jet experience, and we are thrilled that they recognized the Challenger 3500 as the aircraft that can provide just that,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales & Bombardier Defense. “With our uncompromising commitment to superior performance, an elevated cabin experience, the smoothest ride and consistent reliability, our jets are the aircraft of choice for operators who want to offer a best-in-class business jet experience to their customers. We are looking forward to being AB Jets’ partner of choice in the exciting new chapter for the company.”

In addition to their primary operations, the Memphis, TN based charter operator offers supplemental lift services to brokers, flight departments, and operators. Whether providing support during peak demand periods or as a dependable contingency plan, their reliability record has earned them a place as a trusted partner in the aviation industry.

“With a fleet of nine Learjet 60 aircraft, we’ve been an operator and advocate of Bombardier aircraft for more than twenty years,” shared David Turner, Co-owner and Director of Operations at AB Jets. “Our experience has given us confidence in the quality and performance of the product and the team who delivers it. This step is the natural evolution of our enduring relationship.”

Bettis and Turner, high-time pilots with extensive Learjet 60 experience, lead the AB Jets team in this strategic expansion. Bettis’ indomitable spirit has forged enduring and meaningful client relationships, which has helped the company realize the market needs these new aircraft will service. Turner’s experience as an Air Force veteran and C130 Crew Chief before transitioning to the cockpit and then to executive management guides his nuanced understanding of every aspect of the operation. Together, they’ve cast a meaningful vision for AB Jets’ growth.

About AB Jets

AB Jets is a full-service private charter with a floating fleet of aircraft all across the U.S. Headquartered in Memphis, TN; AB Jets has been providing clients exceptional service for over two decades. The AB Jets ATC Call sign, FORTITUDE, recognizes and reinforces their organizational culture. Many AB Jets’ directors and senior leadership have been with the company for over a decade, and its highly engaged team continually succeeds through resilience and persistence. As an Argus Platinum-rated operator, AB Jets’ impeccable safety and reliability record shows their commitment to achieving goals. AB Jets stands ready to fly 24/7/365. To learn more about AB Jets, visit ABjets.com.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

Challenger, Challenger 3500, Learjet, Learjet 60 and Nuage are trademarks of Bombardier Inc or its affiliates.

Visuals related to this and other Bombardier’s announcements at NBAA are available here.

For information:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/353ce0aa-f5d2-4183-8193-b64c6dbe8613



CBJ Newsmakers