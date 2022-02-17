Abaxx announces Special Distribution and Record Date of Base Carbon share spin out

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO: ABXX) (OTCQX: ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (AEX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is pleased to announce a distribution of 5,091,864 common shares (the “Base Carbon Shares”) of Base Carbon Corp. (“Base Carbon”) from its holdings to shareholders of Abaxx as a return of capital (the “Return of Capital”). The Return of Capital is being completed in connection with a capital reorganization and the anticipated completion of Base Carbon’s reverse takeover transaction and listing on the Neo Exchange Inc. The Return of Capital was approved by shareholders of Abaxx at its annual general and special meeting held on August 25, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The distribution of the Base Carbon Shares is payable on March 3, 2022 to Abaxx shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Base Carbon Shares will be distributed on a pro rata basis. No fractional shares or cash in lieu thereof (or any other form of payment) will be payable in connection with the Return of Capital. Any fractional interests in Base Carbon Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. Based upon the number of common shares of Abaxx currently outstanding, and ignoring the effect of rounding for fractional interests, one (1) Base Carbon Share will be paid for every fourteen (14) Abaxx common shares held on the Record Date (approximately 0.0714 Base Carbon Shares per Abaxx common share).

Abaxx shareholders will not be required to pay for any Base Carbon Shares that they receive under this distribution, nor will they be required to surrender or exchange any Abaxx common shares in order to receive the Base Carbon Shares, or to take any other action in connection with the distribution. After the completion of the Return of Capital, Abaxx will continue to hold 19,339,593 common shares of Base Carbon.

The Company intends for the distribution of the Base Carbon Shares to be issued as a tax-free return of capital. The Company cannot guarantee the tax-free status of the Return of Capital and shareholders with questions regarding tax implications should carefully review the information circular sent to shareholders of the Company for the Meeting and consult with their own tax advisors.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development stage financial software company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security and facilitates improved risk management in the majority owned Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“AEX”, or “Abaxx.Exchange”) – a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Corp. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information, please visit abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange and SmarterMarkets.media

About Base Carbon

Base (for the Benefit of Air, Sea, Earth) Carbon is a globally diversified asset development firm in the business of sourcing, developing and financing carbon credits. The firm’s mandate is to be the preferred project partner for financing, access to markets and technology. Base intends to deploy capital across the carbon ecosystem in a risk-adjusted manner as carbon markets evolve with heightened societal awareness coupled with increased industry and consumer demand for carbon offsetting. Base management and directors have decades of experience in financial structuring, technology development, capital markets, environmental and carbon markets.

For more information, please visit basecarbon.com

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Paris Golab, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

