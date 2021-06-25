Abaxx To Hold First FinTwit Analyst Call on #CarbonMarkets and Abaxx Updates, hosted by Grit Capital on Twitter Spaces

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, announces an alternative approach to traditional stock analyst calls by holding its first “FinTwit analysts” call on Twitter Spaces to provide a business update, respond to investor questions, and discuss the rapidly-evolving voluntary carbon-offset markets.

The Company will hold the analyst call using Twitter’s new Twitter Spaces app from the Abaxx Technologies Twitter account (@abaxx_tech) on Wednesday June 30th, 2021 at 09:00a.m. EST. The Company invites shareholders, analysts and the general investing public to attend and hear from the company’s founders, executive team, and early investors who have been guiding The Company’s business roadmap. Three active FinTwit community members who have published comprehensive blogs and analyst reports on the Company’s business plans and disclosures will be joining the call to participate in a Q&A with Abaxx Founder, Josh Crumb, Abaxx and AirCarbon co-founder Thom McMahon, Abaxx Carbon Markets Advisory Board member Bruce Tozer, Chief Commercial Officer, Joe Raia and notable angel investors. The analyst call will be hosted and moderated by Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA of Grit Capital.

Following the live Twitter Spaces event, a replay of the call will be publicly available on Abaxx’s Investor Relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.

Conference Call Details:

DATE Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 TIME 09:00 AM Eastern Time LOCATION Abaxx Technologies Twitter Account: @abaxx_tech A direct link will be emailed 30 minutes prior to start time. To receive this direct link via email, please register here: https://mailchi.mp/abaxx.tech/fintwit QUESTIONS Please note that the Twitter Space will be muted to all participants excluding the hosts, speakers and select analysts, who will be able to participate in the Q&A portion of the call. Questions to be answered during the call can be emailed ahead of time to: ir@abaxx.tech , or by DM from those following @abaxx_tech

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development stage financial software company that has created proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and the digital marketplace. The Company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management for the majority owned, Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“ACX”, “Abaxx Commodity Exchange”, or “Abaxx.Exchange”) – a commodity futures exchange that is seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is also the owner of the LabMag and KeMag iron ore assets, resulting from the reverse take-over of New Millennium Iron Corp, and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and SmarterMarketsPod.com

About Grit Capital

Grit Capital is financial media platform democratizing investment knowledge and deal access. Founded by a former +$100MM money manager Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA. The platform has +200k investor followers across its weekly newsletter and social media. It’s weekly newsletter is now the #3 financial newsletter globally on Substack. Followers include hedge funds, investment advisors, family offices, private equity and regular investors who are “Incessantly Chasing ROI”.

For more information please visit gritcap.io , @gritcapital and Grit Capital Weekly Newsletter .

Media and Investor Inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Paris Golab, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +246 243-3390

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which do not consist of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Abaxx or the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Abaxx expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “seeking”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Abaxx, Abaxx does not provide any assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Abaxx’ objectives, goals or future plans, statements, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: operations in foreign jurisdictions, protection of intellectual property rights, contractual risk, third party risk; clearinghouse risk, malicious actor risks, third-party software license risk, system failure risk, risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’ normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. When relying on Abaxx forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Abaxx does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The NEO Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

