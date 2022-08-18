Abell Pest Control Celebrates World Honey Bee Day

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of World Honey Bee Day 2022, Abell Pest Control called on its employees and their families to create original art featuring the honey bee as the muse. Over the past few months, Abell employees and their families from across the nation expressed their feelings about honey bees through various mediums. All the art is on display at Abell’s home office in Toronto.

“We thought it would be fun to host a visible art campaign to educate and bring awareness around the hard work bees do to pollinate our plants and keep our ecosystem healthy,” said John Abell, President, Abell Pest Control. “We were amazed at the response and the concern people have about the challenges bees face, including viruses, habitat loss, and climate change. Each submission told a poignant story of how threatened the honey bee is.”

World Honey Bee Day is celebrated every third Saturday in August. The day is about recognizing the role honey bees have in our ecosystem and the beekeepers who help maintain our bee population. Honey bees are vital to our food supply, as they are responsible for pollinating crops worldwide. The day also encourages everyone to enjoy and buy locally grown honey.

HOW TO OBSERVE #WorldHoneyBeeDay Saturday, August 20

Abell Pest Control has committed more than $25,000 to Pollinator Research at the University of Guelph. “Abell feels a strong responsibility to help protect the bees,” said Abell. “We’re pleased to be working alongside our partners at U of G, who share our commitment to maintaining bee health.”

Abell Pest Control is a North American leader in pest control, hygiene, and disinfection services offering businesses and homeowners effective, safe, and dependable solutions since 1924. To learn more about Abell visit: https://abellsavesbees.com/

For more information or to schedule a tour of the art gallery, please contact Eliana Pasquariello, Abell Pest Control, [email protected].

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27c42e18-41ff-40de-b439-a3b6ec72917e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3dbe068-fadb-49c5-954a-16bf266ec088



CBJ Newsmakers