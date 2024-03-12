Abell Pest Control Inc. Receives Prestigious Recognition on 2024 Great Places to Work List for Women

Toronto, Ontario, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abell Pest Control proudly announces its prestigious recognition as a 2024 Best Workplace™ for Women by Great Place to Work, reaffirming our commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

“In the past, gender stereotypes and concerns about physical demands may have deterred women from considering opportunities in Pest Control,” said Sara Cromwell, Vice President of People Excellence at Abell Pest Control. “However, over the last decade, Abell has made significant strides in altering these perceptions. Through our partnership with the Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) organization, and our training programs, we are dedicated to raising awareness and empowering women to pursue rewarding careers in Pest Management.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across the industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

As a member of both the PWIPM council and the Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Task Force, Cromwell is happy about the growing recognition of this shift. While historical barriers for women in the pest control industry are evident, the ongoing efforts to raise awareness are making an impact.

“Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed remarkable growth within our female workforce. Our total number of female employees in the field has surged by an impressive 115%, and the number of women holding management positions has risen by 75%. Fast forward to 2024, and the positive momentum persists: there’s been a 38% increase in women in management roles, while the total number of female team members in the field has risen by 44%,” stated Cromwell.

What sets Abell apart is its commitment to continual growth and development. Upon joining the team, women are seamlessly integrated into a tailored training program through Abell University. Paired with seasoned professionals who serve as mentors, they receive comprehensive guidance to ensure their success within the company. This holistic approach to training not only equips women with the necessary skills but also fosters a supportive environment conducive to professional growth and advancement. Above all, the company values advancement opportunities for women and a strong and supportive environment for Pest Management Professionals.

For more information about Abell Pest Control, please visit www.abellpestcontrol.com.

Since 1924, Abell Pest Control has provided quality services, protecting our customers and their patrons from coast to coast. Prouder yet, they are members of your community, ready to service your home or business 24/7. Abell Pest Control prides itself on providing innovative and technologically advanced solutions for pest prevention and management on a national level. They believe knowledge is strengthened through partnerships and that giving back to the industries they serve by maintaining a strong network of alliances them to serve customers better. Abell is the recipient of the NSF-GFTC’s Allied Trades Food Safety Award and a member of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and Canadian Pest Management Association (CPMA). In 2023, they were recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace™ for Women. You can find out more about them at: www.abellpestcontrol.com and follow them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



CBJ Newsmakers