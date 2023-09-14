Aben Minerals Completes Camp Preparation at the Justin Gold Project

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: R26) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a camp reclamation and preparation program at its Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. The camp is in good condition and management anticipates less mobilization costs than expected for the planned 2024 drill program.

The flagship Justin Gold Project is located north of Watson Lake, Yukon and adjoins Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. The Company plans to conduct a drill program in the Summer of 2024 to expand on the gold-bearing targets discovered by Aben in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone and Lost Ace Zone. POW Zone drill intercept highlights include 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m.

The Company is currently applying for a new multi year Class 3 Quartz Exploration permit to allow for advanced exploration including diamond drilling at the Justin Project.

Aben is also commencing a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has spent over $6,000,000 on exploration since aquiring the project in 2016 with a highlight drill result: FK18-10 38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m.

Images from the Justin Project Camp August 2023:

https://www.abenminerals.com/site/assets/files/4291/camp_entrance-1.jpg

https://www.abenminerals.com/site/assets/files/4291/kitchen_unit-1.jpg

Justin Gold Project

The 7,400-hectare Justin Gold property is 100% owned by Aben Minerals Ltd located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt and adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. Aben has drilled a total of 4972.0 metres in 21 diamond drill holes across four zones of interest. Drilling in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone successfully discovered:

Hole JN11009: 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m)

1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m) Hole JN11010: 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0m

Justin Gold Project Location and Target Zones

Additionally, trenching in 2018 at the Lost Ace Zone, located 2 kilometers northwest along strike from the POW Zone returned values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4m including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0m. The discovery at Lost Ace highlights the existence of a multi-phase hydrothermal system with the potential for overprinting mineralizing systems.

For further information regarding the project, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report – Justin Gold Project 2021.

Forrest Kerr Gold Project

The Company has an existing MX Permit for exploration in good standing and will entertain third party involvement to move the project forward.

The Forrest Kerr property is 100% owned by Aben Minerals Ltd and consists of 56 contiguous mineral claims covering 23,397 hectares in the center of the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts significant Au-Cu±Mo porphyry deposits, intrusion-related Au±Ag vein deposits and high-grade Au-Ag volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. Forrest Kerr boasts a database comprised of 190 drill holes, 2,500 rock and 20,000 soil and silt samples. Highlight drill results include hole FK18-10 which intersected multiple high grade gold horizons including 38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m, 3.9 g/t Au over 13.0m, 22.0 g/t Au over 4.0m, and 8.2 g/t Au over 14.0m.

The property hosts 40 polymetallic mineral occurrences with mineralization styles ranging from discrete intrusion related Au + Cu +/- Ag veins to breccia, shear and stockwork zones in addition to areas with massive sulfide potential.

Qualified Person

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Minerals, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. The Company has 18.7 million shares outstanding.

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abenminerals.com.

