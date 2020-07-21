Aben Receives TSXV Approval to Amend Share Purchase Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that, further to its July 17, 2020 news release, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) to amend the exercise price and expiry date of common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant“) previously issued in connection with its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on August 21, 2018.

Each Warrant initially entitled the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per common share until August 21, 2020. The Warrants have been amended as follows:The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder. About Aben Resources:

