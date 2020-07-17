Aben to Amend Share Purchase Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the amendment of certain common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), that were issued by way of private placement, by extending the expiry date and reducing the exercise price.

The Warrants affected are 14,264,967 share purchase warrants issued on August 21, 2018 with an expiry date of August 21, 2020 and exercisable at $0.45 per common share. The new expiry date will be August 21, 2021 and the exercise price shall be reduced to $0.39. The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder. The warrant amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. About Aben Resources:

CBJ Newsmakers