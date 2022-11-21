ABR Time Series Processor (TSP) AI Chip Named CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Brain Research Inc. (ABR) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the ABR Time Series Processor (TSP) AI chip. This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening January 5th to 8th, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

ABR’s Time Series Processor (TSP) chip is based on their revolutionary new algorithm for AI signal processing, the provably optimal Legendre Memory Unit (LMU) neural network. ABR’s chip processes time series including speech, language, audio, biosignals, radio frequency signals, network traffic, and more at extremely low power levels, with low latency, and at low cost. A two-minute TSP introduction video is available online.

The TSP’s real-time, AI processing directly on chip enables device innovations such as:

Superior full dialog speech and language capability for a few dollars,

Complete user voice privacy by processing without requiring the cloud,

Real-time, multi-channel, accurate signal pattern recognition and anomaly detection, and

Longer lasting batteries for smart, AI-powered devices. The TSP uses less than 25 milliwatts of power for most applications.

“The LMU algorithm that powers ABR’s TSP is a fundamental advance in time series AI processing,” said Dr. Chris Eliasmith, co-CEO of ABR.

“We are honored to have Applied Brain Research’s TSP be selected as a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree,” stated Peter Suma, co-CEO of ABR.

About Applied Brain Research Inc.

ABR is pushing the leading edge in artificial intelligence by designing AI that is inspired by the efficiency of brain circuits. ABR builds AI chips, software tools, and custom solutions for low-power, brain-inspired AI systems applied to devices like smartphones, drones, robots, cars, cameras, clothing, wearables, and sensors. ABR delivers Intelligence for real world applications.

Contact Information:

Peter Suma

co-CEO

[email protected]

1-416-505-8973

Dr. Chris Eliasmith

co-CEO

[email protected]

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



CBJ Newsmakers