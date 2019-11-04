Acasti Pharma Partners with Aker BioMarine to Supply Krill Oil for CaPre®

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, today announced that it has partnered with Aker BioMarine to deliver krill oil to Acasti, under a two-year, fixed price supply agreement.

Raw Krill Oil (RKO) is the starting material used by Acasti to make CaPre, which is then further processed via a series of complex and proprietary extraction and purification manufacturing steps to produce the drug substance for CaPre. This agreement is intended to ensure an adequate krill oil supply to meet Acasti’s anticipated raw material needs through at least mid-2021, including scale-up of production to build future inventory for commercial launch. Furthermore, the parties have agreed to contemplate future commercial collaborations.About CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid)

