Acasti Pharma Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Business Update Conference Call

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), today announced that it will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Friday, February 14, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, as well as an update on the TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2 Phase 3 trials of CaPre.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers, or on the Company’s News and Investors section of the website: https://www.acastipharma.com/investors/ .A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s News and Investors section of the website (https://www.acastipharma.com/investors/) through May 14, 2020. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through February 21, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 33138.

