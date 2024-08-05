ACCA Re-elects Three North American Members to the Global Accounting Body’s Council

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) re-elected three members from North America to its governing Council representing the organization’s 257,900 members.

ACCA North America is proud to announce that Carol-Ann Boothe, Managing Director, Ask International Inc. (USA); Gary Kent, Chief Administration Officer, Region of Peel (Canada); and Joseph O’Regan, Managing Director, Global Support Services & Harvard International Office, Harvard University (USA) have been re-elected to ACCA’s governing Council.

Siobhan Pandya, Director, Global Program Management Office, Mary Kay (USA) will continue her term on Council.

“We are thrilled to have incredibly committed ACCA members from North America continue on ACCA’s Global governing Council to contribute their experience and expertise supporting our more than 257,900 members across the world,” said Jillian Couse, Head of ACCA North America. “Council plays an important role in steering ACCA and leading the accounting profession into the future.”

Council members are a diverse group of 47 practitioners, academics, chief executives, chief risk officers, managing directors, and finance managers, who come from various countries around the world. Their knowledge, experience, and cross-sector, global perspectives drive the organization’s strategy. Council members act on behalf of the global membership and are responsible for ensuring that ACCA’s development continues in line with our stated mission and values.

Information about all ACCA Council members can be found here .

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the only truly global accountancy body. Since we were founded in 1904, we’ve been breaking down barriers to the accountancy profession. Today we proudly support a diverse community of over 257,900 members and 530,100 future members in 180 countries.

We’re redefining accountancy. Our cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organizations and economies worldwide.

Guided by our purpose and values, we’re leading the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that focuses on people, planet and prosperity to create value for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

ACCA is not affiliated with any Chartered Accountant (CA) organization or Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) organization.



