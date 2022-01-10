Acerus Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Agreement With Verity Pharmaceuticals for the Promotion of NATESTO® in Puerto Rico

Verity Pharmaceuticals will begin promoting NATESTO to health care professionals throughout Puerto Rico in Q1, 2022. This agreement represents a new partnership and the continued expansion of NATESTO into new markets.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced the signing of an agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals (“Verity Pharma”) for the exclusive rights to promote NATESTO in Puerto Rico. Verity Pharma is a privately-owned pharmaceutical company with offices in Canada, the United States, and Ireland that specializes in providing innovative, market-leading pharmaceutical products to patients across North America. Under the terms of the agreement, Verity Pharma will promote NATESTO across the island of Puerto Rico, leveraging its existing commercial footprint and health care network. Acerus will maintain control of distribution, market access, and regulatory activities on the island of Puerto Rico.

“Acerus is very pleased to be partnering with Verity Pharma to continue to increase the market penetration of NATESTO,” said Edward Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. “Verity Pharma’s established and significant salesforce and healthcare network in Puerto Rico will be the catalyst to expand patient access to NATESTO.”

“Verity Pharma is extremely pleased with the addition of NATESTO to the Puerto Rico Health Care system. NATESTO has significant value to patients suffering from hypogonadism,” said Howard Glase, CEO of Verity Pharma. “Moreover, Verity Pharma is proud to work with Acerus and facilitate the commercialization of NATESTO in Puerto Rico.”

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the commercial success of NATESTO in Puerto Rico, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 10, 2021 that is available on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

ir@aceruspharma.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Witty

Acerus Investor Relations

(646) 438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com



CBJ Newsmakers