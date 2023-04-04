Ackroo completes sale of GGGolf

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ackroo Canada Inc., has completed the sale of all of the assets related to GGGolf, Ackroo’s golf course management solution. In consideration for the assets Ackroo received $1,200,000 of cash on closing and will receive another $50,000 a month for 8 months starting April 15th, 2023 for a total consideration of $1,600,000.

The newly formed organization taking over the GGGolf assets will rename themselves GGGolf Technologies Inc.

About GGGolf Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2023, GGGolf Technologies Inc. is an integrated software platform that provides an end-to-end solution for club management and is represented by a group of investors who are well know in the golf industry. Those investors include:

Shareholder Name GGGolf Technologies Role Experience Stéphane Dubé Président General Manager of ACGQ Christian Côté Secretary + VP technologies President of GTO Gestion Informatique René Chaput V.P. Finance CPA François Roy VP Communication Assistant Executive Director Fédération de Golf du Québec Dominic Pelletier Treasurer President of Services Comptables D.S.N Patrice Forcier Officer General Manager of Golf Pinegrove Alexandre Geoffrion Officer President of OB Agence Claude St-Jean Officer President of Climatisation Claude St-Jean 9232-0571 Québec Inc. Officer Gilles Gauthier + Lise Beaudet – Founders of GGGolf Luc Desroches Officer Canadian Sales Managing Director MASI Agricola External Consultant –

Martin Ducharme President of Association des Clubs de Golf du Quebec and General Manager Golf of Château Bromont

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industries. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

For further information, please contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo

Tel: 416-360-5619 x730

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise enough capital to support the Company’s go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the Company’s strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers’ budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



