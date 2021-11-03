ADAPTERA Partners with Unryo to Deliver Breakthrough Monitoring Solution for Infrastructure and Cloud Visibility

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unryo, a leader in monitoring and analytics, announces today it has signed a partnership with ADAPTERA, an expert provider of integrated visibility, performance optimization and advanced security solutions. According to the reseller agreement, ADAPTERA becomes a Unryo Platinum Partner for Europe.

“Today, organizations are faced with the challenge of modernizing their monitoring and analytic solutions, while keeping all the instrumentations and dashboards they’ve built over years,” says Nicolas Souty, CEO of Unryo. “To be successful in this, you need a partner that is highly experienced in Service Assurance deployments. That’s why we’re excited to work with ADAPTERA on bringing Customers a solid platform along with a disciplined approach for their monitoring projects.”

“ADAPTERA is committed to provide its customers with continuously improving, future proof visibility and service assurance solutions,” says Stefanos Anastasiou, Managing Partner of ADAPTERA. “We are convinced that Unryo provides the technology platform and deep expertise that ensures smooth transition into the cloud era.”

Powered by a 100% container architecture, the Unryo Platform works by consolidating all relevant monitoring data — metrics, logs and application traces — across data centers, cloud resources and third-party OSS, then delivering real-time visibility into the IT infrastructures. The platform provides all the important features for organizations and CSPs to efficiently manage complex networks, in particular:

Pre-built instrumentations and dashboards across a variety of technologies

Flexible reporting engine, with exporting and scheduling capabilities

Root-Cause Analysis and Impact Analysis

Business Views and SLA monitoring

Alert Notifications

API for southbound and northbound integrations

Secure and Scalable container architecture, with Kubernetes integration

Control Console, Multi-tenant stack

About Unryo

Unryo is a modern performance monitoring and analytics platform that lets organizations gain full visibility into all the layers of their infrastructure, from the network all the way up to deep inside their applications. Unryo detects problems across virtual, physical, and multi-cloud networks, then it uses correlation to identify the root cause and impacts, so organizations reduce the service outages and ensure strong customer satisfaction. The platform is available as a deployable solution (on premise) or a cloud service (SaaS). For more information, visit www.unryo.com or follow Unryo on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/Unryo.

About ADAPTERA

ADAPTERA specializes in the provision of monitoring & optimization solutions of its customers’ ICT infrastructure & applications. Its mission is to provide solutions that will enable its customers to align their Information Technology & Communications (ICT) investments with their business needs and facilitate accomplishment of business objectives through sustainable assurance of service levels and optimized utilization of ICT resources. For more information, visit www.adaptera.gr or follow ADAPTERA on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/ADAPTERA

