Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster Spurs $76 Million in Zero-Emission Vehicle Investments

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced a series of new innovation projects to support the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) manufacturing ecosystem in Canada. As the global automotive industry undergoes the most important transformation in its history, NGen recognizes the opportunity for Canada to develop the most efficient, high-quality and greenest cutting edge domestic production capabilities. A recently-published NGen report provides a landscape analysis of Canadian capabilities that can be leveraged to win business in the emerging ZEV manufacturing space.

In 2021, NGen launched a call for proposals to support R&D projects for ZEV manufacturing, systems, components and batteries in Canada. Today, NGen is pleased to announce 15 new industry-led consortia that will execute projects in strategic areas such as critical minerals & metals, traction battery & efficiency gains, power electronics, fuel cell and lightweight materials.

“As the global transition to zero-emission vehicles accelerates, NGen has taken a leadership role in fostering game-changing collaborations with industry and academic partners across the country to reinforce Canada’s position as a global leader,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “These projects demonstrate the exceptional capabilities and talent that we can deploy to create more business and build the vehicles of the future here in Canada.”

“Our government’s leadership on climate change and pursuit of investment in clean technology is strengthening manufacturing and creating thousands of good-paying auto jobs in Windsor-Essex and across Canada,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. “With today’s announcement, we are taking another significant step towards creating a strong, resilient, world-leading electric vehicle ecosystem in Canada.”

“Global automakers have begun their journey to replace vehicles powered by internal combustion engines with zero-emission electric vehicles, but their transformation is far from complete,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “Significant problems need to be solved in order to make the industry sustainable over the next ten years. Canada has all that it takes to play a leading role in that transformation – critical minerals, leading-edge research and technologies, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a highly skilled workforce. The collaborative projects that NGen is supporting show how Canadian ingenuity can contribute solutions throughout the EV value chain and create new opportunities for businesses, investment, and job growth along the way.”

“Investment in advanced manufacturing processes and technologies is the key to solving complex problems and ensuring that Canadian manufacturers are positioned to thrive in the EV value chains of the future,” said John Laughlin, CTO, NGen. “Collaboration and partnerships across industry as well as strategic support from government are working to successfully establish new EV value chains.”

Advanced Manufacturing Process Innovations – Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Center – Ventra Group Co. (ON), eCAMION Inc (ON)

Next Generation Grafoil Plate Forming Pilot Line – Ballard Power Systems Inc (BC), Macrodyne Technologies Inc (ON), and Eclipse Automation Inc. (ON)

Green Recycling of EV Battery Black Mass – Cnem Corporation (ON), Talon Metals Services Inc. (ON), Palcan Energy Corporation (BC)

AI-Assisted Smart-Optic Manufacturing of Modular EV Systems – Damon Motors Inc. (BC), Darwin AI (ON), Moment Energy Inc (BC)

Center of Excellence for High Volume Manufacturing of Hydrogen Fuel Cells – Cummins Inc. (ON), AIS Technologies Group (ON), Shelley Industrial Automation (ON), Konnexio Inc (ON)

Next Generation Membrane Electrode Assembly – Momentum Materials Solutions Corp (AB), BlissEarth Energy Research Inc (AB)

Advanced Manufacturing Scale-up of Critical Zero Emission Vehicle Components – Precision Resource Canada Ltd (ON), Miltera Machining Research Corp (ON)

Scalable Manufacturing Process for Solar Film Integrated Body Panels – Rayleigh Solar Tech Inc (NS), Magna International (ON)

Pilot line for novel Li-ion thermal management solution – Calogy Solutions (QC), Linear Automation (ON)

Scale Up of Next Generation Li-ion battery electrode processing technology – Electrovaya Inc (ON), Lantern Machinery Analytics Inc (BC), Eecomobility Inc (ON)

Automated Module Assembly with Advanced Laser Welding and In-Line QC – Electrovaya Inc (ON), Eecomobility Inc (ON)

Recycling of Solid State Lithium Battery Materials for EVs– Li-Metal Corp (ON), Blue Solutions Canada Inc. (QC)

Manufacturing Process for Compact ZEV Inverters – Linamar (ON), Westhill Innovation (ON)

Manufacturing Sustainable Lithium Extraction Modules – Summit Nanotech Corporation (AB), Ionic Solutions (AB)

Advanced Manufacturing Methods and Equipment for ZEV Propulsion Batteries – Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Center – Ventra Group Co (ON), Inspectech Analygas Group Inc. (ON)

These projects are funded by NGen under Canada’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative. To date, NGen has approved 166 projects with 374 industry partners, investing $236 million of Supercluster funds and leveraging $371 million in new R&D investments by industry. NGen investments have created 18 new companies, supported 45 new products and services and generated $1.92 billion in revenue and licensing deals for participating partners.

About NGen – Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 4,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

