AdvantAge Ontario Welcomes Enhanced Funding for Long-Term Care Development

Toronto, Ontario, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdvantAge Ontario welcomes today’s announcement by the Ministry of Long-Term Care (MOLTC) to modernize the Long-Term Care Development Program. This revised program supports the Association’s call for operators to access additional construction funding to build new long-term care (LTC) homes and redevelop existing homes in order to provide a safer, more pleasant environment for staff and residents. Chris Noone

AdvantAge Ontario

9058518821

cnoone@advantageontario.ca





CBJ Newsmakers