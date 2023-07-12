Advisor Solutions by Purpose Platform Selected by Verecan Capital Management Inc. to Deliver Unique Wealth Management Experience

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advisor Solutions by Purpose (“ASP”), a leading technology platform and practice management provider, today announced that Verecan Capital Management Inc. (“Verecan”), a newly formed portfolio management firm, has chosen ASP to provide the technology, operational and strategic support to facilitate Verecan’s vision for client service. This choice reflects Verecan’s confidence that working with ASP will help them deliver an exemplary client experience in support of helping clients achieve their goals.

Although Verecan is a new firm, it is made up of the team and client base of the predecessor firm, White LeBlanc Wealth Planners (WLWP), with eight offices across Canada and nearly 900 million in AUM. With this evolution, Verecan’s ownership team’s priorities included having access to the cutting-edge capabilities of the ASP platform, enabling it to streamline its business processes and devote additional resources to clients. Verecan will also leverage ASP’s Advisor Wealth Platform to optimize its portfolio management operations and deliver a robust wealth management experience.

“Purpose’s technology-first approach is one of the main reasons we’ve chosen to work with them,” says Colin White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verecan Capital Management Inc. “The services ASP provides allow us to create better opportunities for our clients and give us the ability to channel our team’s focus where it should be – on the clients.”

“We are excited to work with an innovative and client-centric firm that can leverage our technology and practice management support to achieve their goals,” says Jeff Gans, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor Solutions by Purpose. “This relationship adds another firm to the network of advisors using our platform and support to enhance and grow their wealth businesses.”

ASP continues to expand the capabilities of its integrated platform, building on its mission to be Canada’s all-in-one solution for independent advisory and portfolio management teams. Its digital platform and operational solution provide advisors and portfolio managers with strategic advice and intuitive tools to improve operational productivity, efficiently manage assets, and deliver a modern client experience. With this latest agreement, ASP continues to extend its leadership position serving entrepreneurial advisors in Canada.

About Verecan Capital Management Inc.

Verecan Capital Management Inc. is an independent financial advisory firm offering client-focused financial advice and discretionary investment management. Our team has over 30 years of experience in the industry, and members share a philosophy of simply doing the right thing for our clients. No one on the team is commission-based, and our advice is never motivated by our profit considerations or quotas. We measure success by client satisfaction and helping clients achieve their investment goals. Verecan Capital Management Inc. is currently a registered Portfolio Manager in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and British Columbia, with plans to register across Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.verecan.com/.

About Advisor Solutions by Purpose

Advisor Solutions by Purpose, a subsidiary of Purpose Unlimited, is an innovative financial technology firm providing modern client and practice management technology and services for independent portfolio management and financial advisory businesses in Canada. Recognized by Wealth Professional Magazine as the 2023 WealthTech Service Provider of the Year, Advisor Solutions by Purpose’s end-to-end solution simplifies the advisor practice and makes it easier for clients to access better services to achieve their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.purposeadvisors.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hayley Suchanek

[email protected]

289-681-2477



CBJ Newsmakers