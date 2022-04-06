AdvisorVault Helps Tick the Boxes of FINRA’s Cybersecurity Checklist

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdvisorVault’s new Security Awareness Training service is the starting point for FINRA firms to “tick the boxes” for Cybersecurity. It helps educate their workforce on the ins and outs of phishing attacks so the firm doesn’t fall victim to the latest attacks. Today, employees, especially those who work for financial firms are frequently exposed to sophisticated phishing and ransomware attacks. AdvisorVault’s security training is the starting point for FINRA’s Cybersecurity Checklist.

“Since we’re already a FINRA 17a-4 D3P doing the archiving and supervision of electronic records for firms, it made sense we offer our customers a solution for cybersecurity, and the starting point is our security awareness training,” said Allan Lonz, President of AdvisorVault. “We have designed our security awareness training service for financial firms of all sizes to help them get on the road to meet FINRA’s cybersecurity demands,” Lonz added.

What is AdvisorVault’s FINRA Security Awareness Training?

The AdvisorVault FINRA security awareness training is the starting point for firms to get a handle on their cybersecurity and includes:

BASELINE TESTING: The first step in the FINRA Cybersecurity Checklist is to perform a baseline testing to assess the Phish-prone percentage of users through a simulated phishing attack. All results are logged and presented after the campaign.

EDUCATION: Then users are trained on how to spot Phishing attempts in emails. This is done by providing the world’s largest library of security awareness training content, including interactive modules, videos, games, posters and newsletters.

ONGOING TESTING: Phishing campaigns are randomly sent out to users to keep them on their toes and to ensure they are paying attention to phishing attempts. Click rates drop as users start to question emails that just ‘don’t look right’ – this is critical to maintaining cybersecurity for FINRA member firms

AUTOMATED TRAINING CAMPAIGNS: Employees are automatically trained on how to detect and respond to threats with scheduled reminder emails. Training takes 2-10 minutes to complete on average

Summary:

Ultimately, the reason FINRA firms need our security awareness training is to produce results for regulators when they show up for their audits, and for our customers, it’s about getting the regulator out the door faster, proving they are meeting FINRA Cybersecurity Demands and of course increasing customer confidence at the same time.

