Advisory board to lead digital transformation of AEC sectors with AECO Innovation Lab

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AECO Innovation Lab (AECO) is excited to announce the formation of their Board of Advisors (BoA). The AECO BoA brings together industry leaders with unprecedented experience in their professions to provide the guidance to shape AECO’s vision of becoming the knowledgeable digitization partner for stakeholders within the AEC industries. By uniting business expertise, research talent and financial resources, AECO aims to build innovative solutions and technology standards that will drive digital transformation across all AEC industries and government.

Industry leadersAECO’s BoA consists of leaders from the public, private and academic sectors, specializing in architecture, engineering, construction, business, finance, change strategy and policy. These inspiring individuals work collaboratively with like-minded professionals and organizations to cultivate deeper relationships between industry, government and financial partners. Ultimately, this will facilitate digital transformation to benefit the entire AEC value chain.Arash Shahi, CEO of AECO says, “The AECO leadership team is extremely proud to have industry visionaries of this calibre on our advisory board. They are all esteemed members of their professional communities who share our enthusiasm and recognize the potential of AECO initiatives. Every member of the Board will have an important role to play as we seek to gain greater productivity, increased economic activity and improved social outcomes.” Blazing the path for a better futureMembers of the AECO BoA are trailblazers who will enable the AEC sector to successfully navigate and embrace the impending digital technology revolution. One of the Board’s first advisory projects is One Ontario, which sets the stage for a new streamlined data exchange framework between municipalities, the AEC community and provincial agencies. In addition to One Ontario, each BoA member is advising projects in AECO’s start-up studio – innovative digital ventures in the prop-tech, design-tech, construction-tech, and gov-tech domains with the potential to transform the future of these sectors.About AECO Innovation LabAECO Research and Development unites business expertise, research talent and financial resources to build innovative standards and technology driving digital transformation across all AEC industries and government. AECO Start-Up Studio and Consulting Services strive to transform the best ideas into disruptive technology solutions applicable across the entire AEC value chain.For more informationKatrina Maheu, Director of Marketing & Communications

