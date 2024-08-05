ADVISORY: Equal Pay for Equal Work Rally in support of striking Rogers technicians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) will rally outside Rogers Tower in Vancouver on Monday, August 18, in a show of solidarity with Abbotsford-based Rogers technicians who remain on strike for equal pay and fair treatment. The technicians, members of USW Local 1944, are taking a stand against Rogers’ attempts to isolate and exploit them, demanding the same wages and respect as their colleagues elsewhere in the Lower Mainland.

The rally will feature Jenny Kwan, Member of Parliament for Vancouver East, who will speak in solidarity with the technicians who have been on the picket line since June 19, 2025.

“This fight is about ensuring all workers receive equal pay for equal work, no matter where they live,” said Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President. “Monday’s rally aims to send a strong message to Rogers that we stand united against corporate tactics that divide and undermine workers.”

Event details:

Who: Striking Abbotsford-based Rogers technicians

What: Equal Pay for Equal Work Rally

Where: Rogers Tower, 1067 W. Cordova St., Vancouver, B.C.

When: Monday, August 18, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

This event is open to all union members, labour allies and members of the public who believe in fairness, solidarity and equal treatment for all workers.

For more information:

Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President, [email protected], 604-818-7466

Brett Barden, USW Communications, [email protected], 604-445-6956



