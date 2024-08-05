Aegis Resources Ltd. Announces an Increase in its Non-brokered Private Placement

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service

Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegis Resources Ltd. (“Aegis” or the “Company”) announces that due to subscriber demand, its board of directors has approved an increase to its private placement (the “Placement”).

The increased Placement will consist of up to 12,000,000 common shares, up from the 10,000,000 common shares previously announced on August 7, 2025, in the authorized share structure of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. All other terms of the Placement will remain the same.

All securities issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The securities of the Company are not listed for trading on any stock exchange and there is no current intention to list the securities on any stock exchange. Consequently, there is no market through which the securities of the Company may be sold.

Proceeds of the Placement will be used for exploration and general administration expenses.

Aegis Resources Ltd. is an unlisted public company with a strategic portfolio of mineral exploration assets in Argentina, Colombia and Australia, spun out of Rugby Resources Ltd. on July 25, 2025. The Company’s strategy is to advance its projects through exploration and seek joint venture partners to minimize dilution and maximize returns.

