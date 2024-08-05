Aegis Resources Ltd. Announces CAD$1,000,000 Non-brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegis Resources Ltd. (“Aegis” or the “Company”) announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed non-brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 common shares (the “Placement”) in the authorized share structure of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Aegis shareholders will be offered preference in the Placement and then the Placement will be offered to any other additional parties, in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, the United States and overseas jurisdictions.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Placement are encouraged to contact Mr. Rob Grey or Mr. Alejandro Adams at +1 604.688.4941 or [email protected] with evidence of their shareholdings in the Company as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 5 PM pacific standard time on August 15, 2025. The Placement is expected to close on or about August 15, 2025. The sale of shares to any potential purchaser will be conditional upon such sale being exempt from the need to file a prospectus or registration statement, as well as from the requirement to prepare an offering memorandum or similar document, under applicable securities laws.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The securities of the Company are not listed for trading on any stock exchange and there is no current intention to list the securities on any stock exchange. Consequently, there is no market through which the securities of the Company may be sold.

Proceeds of the Placement will be used for exploration and general administration expenses.

Aegis Resources Ltd. is an unlisted public company with a strategic portfolio of mineral exploration assets in Argentina, Colombia and Australia spun out of Rugby Resources Ltd. on July 25, 2025. The Company’s strategy is to advance its projects through exploration and seek joint venture partners to minimize dilution and maximize returns.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Aegis Resources Ltd. website at: www.aegisresourcesltd.com

Alejandro Adams, Director

+1 604.688.4941

Suite 1890 – 1075 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9

[email protected]



