Aegis Resources Ltd. Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegis Resources Ltd. (“Aegis” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,625,000 stock options to four directors and to consultants of the Company with an exercise price of $0.15, exercisable for five years. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions.

Aegis Resources Ltd. is an unlisted public company, spun out of Rugby Resources Ltd. on July 25, 2025, with a strategic portfolio of mineral exploration assets in Argentina, Colombia and Australia and a royalty in Chile. The Company’s strategy is to advance its projects through exploration and seek joint venture partners to minimize dilution and maximize returns.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Aegis Resources Ltd. website at: www.aegisresourcesltd.com

Alejandro Adams, Director

+1 604.688.4941

Suite 1890 – 1075 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9

[email protected]



