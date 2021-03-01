Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company announces the commercial availability of EvolveTM preservative free lubricating eye drops for dry eye care.

These premium formulations – ‘Intensive Daily’ drops, with the gold standard 0.2% sodium hyaluronate, and the unique, triple action ‘Intensive Gel’ drops, containing hyaluronate, carbomer 980 and glycerol – will provide soothing hydration and symptom relief for patients with dry eye disease. The products will be available exclusively for sale by eye care clinics in Canada, where patients can receive the full benefit of dry eye treatment plans when they are diagnosed, prescribed, and monitored by eye care professionals.“We are excited to launch the Evolve line of dry eye products in Canada, as they will not only improve treatment and compliance for better patient outcomes but create an improved revenue stream for professionals who spend additional time and resources treating dry eye patients in practice,” says Grant Larsen, Chief Commercial Officer for Aequus Pharmaceuticals. “This launch adds another 2 products to our growing Eye Care portfolio and represents a significant revenue opportunity for Aequus going forward.” The EvolveTM lubricating eye drops are crafted specifically for supporting optimal eye care and contain:Preservative and phosphate free formulationsA secure antimicrobial twist-capCompatibility with soft and hard contact lenses350+ micro-sized drops per bottle – the highest number of drops on the marketNon-blurring formulationsPatented PureFlowTM Technology, and blue aiming tipSoft sides for easy drop dispensing

Products are available for order by Canadian clinicians at www.aequuseyecare.caAbout Dry Eye DiseaseDry eye disease (DED) is a common disorder of the tear film that leads to ocular surface damage over time. Previous research has shown DED reduces health and vision related quality of life and that it carries a considerable economic burden of disease. DED affects approximately 6.3 million Canadians, representing approximately 21% of the population.1 Home confinement, e-learning and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic means spending more time looking at screens, which has a significant impact on eye health. A combination of reduced frequency and intensity of blinking during screen time increases the risk of inducing or exacerbating dry eye disease.2B. Caffery, S. Srinivasan, C.J. Reaume, et al., Prevalence of dry eye disease in Ontario, Canada: A population-based survey, Ocul. Surf. 17 (2019) 526-531.https://theophthalmologist.com/covid-19-and-dry-eye-disease; accessed February 24, 2021.About EvolveLaunched in 2015 in Europe, the Evolve® brand has grown to 5 products across 35 countries. With an array of products, the brand can address the various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness. Currently in Canada, the dry eye market is estimated at over $90M, which includes both prescription and over-the-counter products.About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc.Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerThis release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential” and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: the implementation of our business model and strategic plans; revenue growth trends into the future; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our products; the Company’s expected revenues; and the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of our product candidates and third-party products. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the manufacturing capacity of third-party manufacturers for our product candidates; our ability to promote and market third party and licensed products; obtaining regulatory approvals; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully out-license or sell its current products and in-license and develop new products; the assumption that the Company’s current good relationships with its manufacturer and other third parties will be maintained; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; and the Company’s ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2020, a copy of which is available on Aequus’ profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus’ SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Aequus Investor Relations

Email: investors@aequuspharma.ca

Phone: 604-336-7906



