AER lays charges against Aeraden Energy Corp.

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has charged Aeraden Energy Corp. with six counts under the Pipeline Act and Pipeline Rules for failing to abandon a pipeline, as reported though OneStop.

The charges laid are as follows:

One count for failing to discontinue, abandon, or reactivate a pipeline that had not been in active service within the last 12 months.

One count for failing to physically isolate or disconnect a discontinued pipeline from an operating facility or other pipeline.

One count for failing to remove surface equipment related to the abandoned pipeline.

One count for failing to cut off the abandoned pipeline below the surface.

One count for failing to permanently plug or cap all open ends of the abandoned pipeline.

One count for failing to install permanent tags on the abandoned pipeline, indicating licensing and abandonment information.

All contraventions were discovered on April 30, 2021, during a pipeline inspection conducted by the AER near Jenner. The company’s first court appearance will be June 14, 2023, at Brooks Court of Justice.

For more information, visit the AER Compliance Dashboard.

As this matter is now before the court, the AER will not be providing any additional information.

