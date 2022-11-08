Aeroméxico Selects NowVertical Group as a Latin American Vertical Intelligence Solutions Partner

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company is pleased to announce a new contract with Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (“Aeroméxico”), the largest international flag carrier airline in Mexico, based in Mexico City.

Under the contract, NOW will help advance Aeroméxico’s data governance program, defining the vision and path it will need to take to evolve and reach its goal of being a data-driven operator. The vertically intelligent transformation efforts will increase Aeroméxico’s data and analytics capabilities, enabling the design and implementation of an effective governance strategy and helping the organization make more bold decisions with confidence. The program will focus on outlining the roles, responsibilities, architecture, and work plans for the evolution of Aeroméxico’s data-centric culture.

“We are incredibly pleased with this additional expansion into more of Latin America. Representing more than a quarter of LATAM’s demand for Big Data and Analytics services, Mexico brings a wealth of incredible opportunities to provide vertically intelligent solutions to some of the largest companies in the region,” said Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NOW.

Aeroméxico is a Mexican airline group that operates a national flag carrier, Aeroméxico, and a regional carrier, Aeroméxico Connect. The company is owned by a diverse group of private investors as well as by Fondos Banamex (a Citigroup subsidiary) and GBM. Founded in 1934, Aeroméxico operates scheduled international and domestic services from its base at Mexico City International Airport in partnership with Aeroméxico Connect.

CoreBI, NOW’s LATAM solutions provider, is also pleased to announce that on November 9, 2022, it will participate as a sponsor of the 2022 CDO LATAM Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The summit brings together professionals who hold the position of Chief Data Officer, or similar titles, in their organizations to become a vehicle for coordination, interrelation, and growth of data governance and artificial intelligence practices in Latin America.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company that helps organizations make bold decisions with confidence. NOW’s proprietary VI solutions, organized by industry vertical, are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI capabilities that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each industry vertical. The company was founded in 2018 and is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

