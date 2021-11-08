Affinor Growers Files Patent for New Automated Vertical Farm Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce it has filed for patent protection with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for new automated, vertical farming technology targeted for commercially growing heads of romaine lettuce, kale and leafy greens.

Affinor’s patent application number 63/213599 was filed June 22, 2021 in the United States. It includes new vertical technology, automation, and processes. The company expects that this will add another vertical farming solution to Affinor’s growing IP and turnkey commercial facilities portfolio. Affinor’s current patented tower technology significantly enhances commercial food growing economics and sustainability without compromising quality. This new technology was developed with the same game plan.

Affinor continues to design and protect its technology in the larger global markets to ensure proper licencing, technology transfer and procurement between governments and investment groups. This is especially important as Affinor gets ready to launch its state of the art, patented, automated, commercial vertical farm showcase in Abbotsford BC. The facility is scheduled for strawberry production this November, and includes solar panels with TESLA battery storage, efficient irrigation systems and composting technology to ensure optimal, safe, soil remediation. The company’s goal is to sustainably produce food and cannabis with the highest quality and safety possible.

Nick Brusatore CEO: “This application adds previously developed technology to Affinor’s IP and scaleup pipeline. We have been at this a long time, and now have a clear path to drive our future as a company and as a vertical farming leader. On behalf of the board of directors, management, and all advisors, we thank our shareholders for their patience and support. We look forward to defining new ‘Affinorian’ techno-culture as we become an ESG world leader in the vertical farming production and technology space.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore CEO / Director

604-356-0411

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



CBJ Newsmakers