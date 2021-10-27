Affinor Growers Provides Second Bi-Weekly Default Status Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) provides this second bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”).

As previously announced in the Company’s news release dated October 13, 2021 (the “Default Announcement”), the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “Commission”), granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) on September 29, 2021, pursuant to NP 12-203.

Pursuant to the MCTO, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its annual audited financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021, management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications (collectively the “Required Documents”) and the Commission revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company’s Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and confirm that since the Company’s press release dated September 29, 2021:

There have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor;

There have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information reporting guidelines under NP 12-203;

There has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and

There have been no material changes in respect of the Company’s affairs that have not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Documents have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Affinor Growers Inc:

Nick Brusatore CEO,

604-356-0411

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

