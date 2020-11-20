AGF Announces Closure and Liquidation of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments LLC announced today the closure and liquidation of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP) on or about December 30, 2020.

The decision to close and liquidate was driven by the firm's continued effort to simplify and streamline their offerings; as well as the small number of investors, relatively low assets and the costs associated with maintaining the ETF.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm.



