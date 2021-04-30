AGF Announces Fund Name and Risk Rating Changes

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced fund name and risk rating changes for certain funds. The changes are effective today.

Name Changes

AGFI is changing the name of AGF High Yield Bond Fund to AGF Global Corporate Bond Fund. The name change is to better reflect the fund’s investment focus, which is to hold both investment grade and high yield corporate bonds. There are no changes to the investment objective, strategies or management of the fund.

The names of AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund and AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Class are changing to AGFiQ North American Dividend Income Fund and AGFiQ North American Dividend Income Class, respectively. The name changes are being made to reflect changes to the funds’ investment strategy to restrict the foreign equity exposure of the funds to primarily U.S. dividend-paying equity and to reflect the management of the funds by the AGFiQ team. The funds will continue to invest primarily in Canada. There are no changes to the investment objectives or management of these funds.

AGFI is also changing the name of AGFiQ Dividend Income Fund to AGFiQ Canadian Dividend Income Fund to reflect the geographical investment focus of the fund. The name change is being made to provide greater transparency for our clients to differentiate between the range of dividend equity funds offered by AGFI. The fund invests primarily in high dividend yielding Canadian equities. There are no changes to the investment objective, strategies or management of the fund.

Risk Rating Changes

AGFI is also changing the risk rating for three funds effective today.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGF Equity Income Fund Low Low to Medium AGF Global Corporate Bond Fund

(formerly, AGF High Yield Bond Fund) Low Low to Medium AGF Tactical Fund Medium to High Low to Medium

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of these funds.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $40 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances the fund will be able to obtain its net asset value at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

