AGF Announces Investment Objective and Strategy Changes to AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments LLC announced today the Board of Trustees of AGF Investments Trust has approved changes to the investment objective and principal investment strategies of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Ticker: BTAL) (the “Fund”), effective after satisfying regulatory and listing exchange requirements on or about February 14, 2022.

The Fund will change from a passive, index tracking strategy to a rules-based, active strategy. The Fund will continue to be fully transparent. There are no anticipated changes to the Fund’s name, ticker symbol, fees and expenses, portfolio managers or its performance benchmark.

Currently, the Fund seeks performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index (the “Index”). The Fund’s new investment objective, once effective, seeks to provide a consistent negative beta exposure to the U.S. equity market. In seeking to achieve the new investment objective, the Fund will construct a dollar neutral portfolio of long and short positions of U.S. equities by investing primarily in the constituent securities of the Index in approximately the same weight as they appear in the Index, subject to certain rules-based adjustments.

“We believe these changes will improve the investor experience,” said Bill DeRoche, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, AGF Investments LLC. “We believe an active approach to managing BTAL will provide greater flexibility to produce more consistent negative beta exposure that, when combined with U.S. equity exposure, can reduce U.S. equity market drawdown magnitude, and improve risk-adjusted returns over time.”

AGF Investments LLC is a U.S.-based subsidiary of AGF Management Limited.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus which can be obtained by visiting, www.AGF.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Risks: There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The risks associated with the Fund are detailed in the prospectus and include tracking error risk, mid-cap risk, industry concentration risk, market neutral style risk, short sale risk and specific risks related to exchange traded funds. There is a risk that during a “bull” market, when most equity securities and long only ETFs are increasing in value, the Fund’s short positions will likely cause the Fund to underperform the overall U.S. equity market and such ETFs. The Fund may not be suitable for all investors.

Shares are not individually redeemable and can be redeemed only in Creation Units. The market price of shares can be at, below or above the NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Market Price returns are determined based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread calculated based on a price within the range of the highest bid and lowest offer on the principal U.S. market on which the Fund’s shares are traded during a regular trading session. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at NAV. Some performance results reflect expense subsidies and waivers in effect during certain periods shown. Absent these waivers, results would have been less favorable.

