AGF Announces New ETF, Management Fee Reductions and Series Terminations for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today is announcing a new ETF focused on sustainable development and management fee reductions and series terminations for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund.

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF – New ETFEarlier this month, AGF announced that it had filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the launch of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF, which seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities which fit its concept of sustainable development.AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund: Management Fee Reductions and Series TerminationsAs result of a recent review of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, AGF is announcing management fee reductions and series terminations to further streamline the firm’s sustainable product offerings and ensure they are competitively priced and responsive to investor needs and market trends.The management fees for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund’s Mutual Fund Series are being reduced from 2.00% to 1.65% and Series F is being reduced from 0.90% to 0.65% effective October 1, 2020.The termination of Series Q and Series W, AGF’s preferred pricing solutions for qualified investors, will take effect on or about November 6, 2020. Effective August 31, 2020, units of the Series are no longer available for purchase and AGF stopped accepting purchases and switches into the Series, including systematic purchase and switch plans. Investors who remain holding the Series in a client-name registered plan will have their units transferred to another series of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, effective on or about November 5, 2020. Investors holding Series Q will have their units transferred into AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, MF Series (front end) and investors holding Series W will have their units transferred into AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, Series F. Investors who remain holding the Series in client-name non-registered plans and/or nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their units redeemed on or about November 6, 2020, without any redemption fees or sales charges applied. Disclaimers

