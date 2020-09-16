AGF Announces September 2020 Cash Distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced the September 2020 cash distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF, which pay quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on September 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on September 30, 2020.Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

