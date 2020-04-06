AGF Announces Updates to April 15th Fund Securityholder Meetings

TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced updates with respect to certain of its funds’ securityholder meetings scheduled for Wednesday April 15, 2020.

Eligible securityholders recently received a notice and access document, along with a corresponding form of proxy announcing the following meetings to be held on April 15, 2020 at the head office of AGF Investments Inc. in Toronto, Ontario: annual and special meetings of shareholders of AGF All World Tax Advantage Group Limited, and special meetings of unitholders of each of AGF Emerging Markets Balanced Fund, AGF Global Bond Fund, AGF Income Focus Fund and AGF Tactical Income Fund.As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are taking guidance from federal, provincial and local governments. In order to comply with their social distancing protocols, we may not be able to accommodate in-person attendance by eligible securityholders. Should any eligible securityholders wish to dial-in for the relevant meetings in order to listen or ask questions, teleconference line details are provided below.Dial in Details – Teleconference Line:

Toll-free number: 1-800-708-4539 (confirmation number 49556445).As set out in the forms of proxy mailed to securityholders, in or to be valid, proxies must be delivered to Broadridge in one of the following ways by the April 14th 11:59 p.m. deadline: (i) by mail to Data Processing Centre, P.O. Box 3700 STN Industrial Park, Markham, ON, L3R 9Z9; (ii) by fax to 1-866-623-5305; (iii) by telephone at 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French); or (iv) via the internet at www.proxyvote.com by using the 16-digit control number located across from the name of the fund in the form of proxy.About AGF Management Limited Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $34 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.Media Contact

CBJ Newsmakers