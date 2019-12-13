AGF Funds Advised by Affiliate Highstreet to Move to AGF

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced that AGF funds advised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. (Highstreet) will be advised under the AGF name effective January 1, 2020 as Highstreet’s investment management employees officially become AGF employees.

Highstreet became a part of the AGF family through an acquisition in 2006 and members of the Highstreet team have been managing products for AGF for a number of years and are a critical part of AGF’s quantitative platform, branded under AGFiQ.“This is a seamless transition for Highstreet employees and will not impact clients in any way,” said Judy Goldring, President and Chief Administration Officer, AGF Management Limited. “Investment processes, objectives and portfolio management will remain unchanged.” As a result of this announcement, the portfolio manager of the following AGF funds will change from Highstreet to AGF effective January 1, 2020:AGFiQ Dividend Income FundAGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETFAGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETFAGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETFAGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETFAGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETFAGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETFAGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETFAGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETFAGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETFAGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETFAGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETFAGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged FundAGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETFHighstreet will also be removed as a portfolio manager of AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Class and AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund effective January 1, 2020. “Highstreet clients will continue to benefit from the operational depth of AGF along with the investment management talent based in Toronto and Boston,” added Goldring.The Highstreet brand remains in place for the private client business.ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

CBJ Newsmakers