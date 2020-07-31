AGF Management Limited (AGF) Confirms Shareholder Vote and FCA Approval of Smith & Williamson Merger

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Further to the announcement made June 1, 2020 , AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) confirms that Smith & Williamson shareholders have voted and approved the merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson creating one of the U.K’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services group.

Further, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have approved the merger. All relevant third-party conditions to complete the merger, including the FCA condition, have now been satisfied. Smith & Williamson will now seek the U.K. High Court's sanction of the merger at a hearing on August 6, 2020. Subject to the Court sanctioning the merger at the hearing on August 6, 2020, the transaction is now expected to complete on September 1, 2020.

