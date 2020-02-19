Aggregates Marketing Inc. Rebrands as AMI RockChain Inc. and Launches New Website

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) – TSX Venture symbol: ‘AMI’ – announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aggregates Marketing Inc., has rebranded the company as AMI RockChain Inc., and has launched a new website that recharacterizes this emerging, technology-enabled aggregates business.Since the start-up of Aggregates Marketing Inc. some 10 months ago, the ‘RockChain™’ digital platform, and brand name has gained traction with increasing customer interest and demand for services. The name change and upgraded website intend to bring further clarity to AMI’s ‘midstream’ business model of integrated supply-transportation solutions of aggregates, optimized by the use of technology, and underpinned by AMI’s Solution-Finder algorithm. The AMI RockChain™ website ( www.amirockchain.com ) brings improvements to the user interface, is mobile-friendly, allows for more effective data collection and data management, and facilitates scalability for future geographic expansion.AMI RockChain is driving to become an innovative leader in the integrated supply-transportation-delivery of aggregates for the benefit of road builders, heavy construction contractors, pipeline and utility companies, and general contractors, engaged in infrastructure projects across Western Canada. The Rockchain™ digital platform has a growing network of over 900 suppliers, transportation providers and aggregate quality laboratories. Additionally, AMI RockChain Inc has strengthened its customer service with integrated quality control, quality assurance, and safety programs that validate product specifications and safe delivery to job sites.Robert Beekhuizen, CEO of the parent company, Athabasca Minerals Inc, and Managing Director of AMI Rockchain states: “the rebranding of Aggregates Marketing Inc. to AMI RockChain Inc. is an important next-step in the progressive evolution of AMI’s diverse portfolio, and brings a more succinct profile that aggregates suppliers, buyers, transporters and stakeholders can identify with.” About Athabasca Minerals Inc. (AMI)

Athabasca Minerals Inc. ( www.athabascaminerals.com ) is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals Inc. is the parent company of AMI RockChain Inc. (formerly Aggregates Marketing Inc.) ( www.amirockchain.com ) – a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary Rockchain™ digital platform, associated Solution-Finder algorithm and QA/QC services to provide cost-effective integrated supply /delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. ( www.amisilica.com ) – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects. Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting AMI’s Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions with historically and consistently high demand for aggregates.For further information on AMI, please contact:Jan Cerny, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets

Tel: 403-818-8680 / Email: jan.cerny@athabascaminerals.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

