AgraFlora Organics Introduces Organic Lip Balm SKU into 200 Gateway Newstands Locations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to announce the Company has received a purchase order from Gateway Newstands (“Gateway”) for its Whole Hemp Health (“WHH”) organic lip balm SKU.

Optimized for North American climates and seasonal variations, the Company’s WHH lip balm SKU creates a powerful consumer aid to ensure healthy lips against all weather conditions. It is formulated with a proprietary blend of 100 per-cent Canadian organic cannabis sativa seed oil, beeswax and honeycomb.Gateway’s purchase order and subsequent listing of a secondary AgraFlora SKU secures additional high-visibility Canadian shelf space for the Company’s expanding line of organic cannabis sativa seed oil infused consumer packaged goods (“CPGs”). The Company was awarded approved supplier status by Gateway on October 9, 2019 and now boasts two unique SKUs on the shelves of Gateway’s 200 high-traffic storefronts.GATEWAY NEWSTANDSGateway, North America’s premier newsstand retailer boasts over 200 Canadian brick-and-mortar locations, which are strategically situated in high-traffic major urban centres, including key transit networks, major office towers, shopping malls, hospitals, casinos, premium food service locations and lottery kiosks.WHOLE HEMP HEALTHBy way of its wholly owned, cannabinoid-infused cosmetics/topicals subsidiary, Canutra Naturals Ltd. (“Canutra”), AgraFlora is equipped with robust cultivation, extraction, manufacturing and distribution capabilities from Canutra’s flagship facility in Kent County, New Brunswick. Canutra owns and operates 76 acres of unzoned agricultural land, including 1,000 feet of river frontage.Canutra’s New Brunswick facility, formerly a federally-owned farm and research facility, boasts over 17,500 square feet of commercial-grade production facilities, as well as 12 separate free-standing structures. Canutra was granted an industrial hemp licence by Health Canada for its New Brunswick land parcel, as well as a Health Canada cannabis research licence.Canutra manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics and cannabinoid-infused product lines including a suite of trusted consumer brands such as WHH; a Canadian all-natural, hand-made skin care line, formulated with 100-per-cent Canadian organic cannabis sativa seed oil. Canutra markets its WHH products by way of brick-and-mortar retail outlets, Amazon Prime, as well as direct-to-consumer, through an integrated Shopify e-commerce platform.Brandon Boddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AgraFlora stated: “The introduction of a second AgraFlora SKU into Gateway’s diverse retail channels further substantiates the premium attributed of our organic cannabis sativa seed oil infused CPGs. The rapid expansion on our WHH product suite onto the shelves of high-traffic retailers, including Gateway is indicative of our innovative formulations, coupled with impactful marketing initiatives.”About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Services Canada Inc. and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company is also retrofitting a 51,500-square-foot good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. AgraFlora has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com .ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSBrandon Boddy

Chairman & CEO

T: (604) 398-3147 The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.Forward-looking Information Cautionary StatementExcept for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for AgraFlora Organics described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .

CBJ Newsmakers