AgraFlora Premium Hemp Brands to List on Amazon and Other Online Retail Channels

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to announce the Company has taken steps to accelerate the market growth of Whole Hemp Health, a proprietary line of hemp-derived cosmetic products developed/owned/manufactured by Canutra Naturals Ltd. (“Canutra”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AgraFlora. The Company, via Canutra, has engaged Gatekeeper Growth Partners (“Gatekeeper”), an elite performance-marketing firm, to assist Canutra in driving the growth of its Whole Hemp Health products on online marketplaces such as Amazon.

Pursuant to a definitive agreement entered into between Canutra and Gatekeeper, Gatekeeper will deploy a proven arsenal of digital marketing tools to acquire new customers for Whole Hemp Health with the primary goal of accelerating growth through online and direct-to-consumer channels. This includes supporting the current Whole Hemp Health sales force with a proprietary suite of marketing technologies, including data-driven advertising campaigns that have a proven track record of driving conversions and sales for wellness products. In particular, the Company will leverage Gatekeeper’s strong knowledge of and history of success on the Amazon platform, as well as other ecommerce marketplaces.“We are pleased that we conform with Gatekeeper’s strict product criteria and to be selected as a partner to their proven sales model, which de-risks our online advertising strategy,” stated Canutra CEO Tony Harris. “Gatekeeper only selects a few clients per year to partner with, and it is a testament to the quality and market potential of our products that they have chosen to work with Whole Hemp Health.”“Gatekeeper Growth Partners has a very select roster of clients. Our focus is on partnering with quality brands ready for explosive online sales growth. We are excited to be working with a leading brand such as Whole Hemp Health in the emerging natural luxury wellness vertical. Our team speaks the language of conversion and sales, not clicks and impressions, and we look forward to a long, growth-oriented partnership with the forward-thinking Canutra Naturals team,” says Brian MacKay, Managing Partner of Gatekeeper Growth Partners.About Canutra Naturals Ltd.Canutra Naturals Ltd. is a hemp technology company and part of the AgraFlora group of companies. It is dedicated to developing health and wellness products from the whole hemp plant through Canutra Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canutra. Canutra Farms owns a 76-acre, organic friendly parcel of unzoned agricultural land in Kent County, NB. Canutra Farms is equipped with over 17,500 square feet of commercial-grade labs and facilities built to strict industrial specifications across 10 separate structures. Canutra possesses its own proprietary hemp blend, a cornerstone for its ongoing research and development initiatives. Canutra was awarded an industrial hemp license for the farm by Health Canada in 2017 and a cannabis research license in 2018.About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a leading cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue generating operating assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry, the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Flagship Canadian assets include: Edibles & Infusions, a fully automated manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, MB, for white-label and consumer branded edible production; Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC, focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low cost cannabis flower; and AAA Heidelberg, a craft focused cannabis producer in London, ON. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is scaling towards its goal of being Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2020. For more information please visit: https://agraflora.com/.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSBrandon Boddy

Chairman & CEO

T: (604) 398-3147 The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.Forward-looking Information Cautionary StatementExcept for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for AgraFlora Organics described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .

CBJ Newsmakers