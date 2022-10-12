AgriFORCE Granted Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office Related to its Automated Growing Facility, FORCEGH+

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced it will be granted a patent, titled “Automated Growing Systems,” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to proprietary systems and technologies within the Company’s controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility, FORCEGH+.

The patent is the first to be issued among a group of patent applications related to the Company’s automated grow systems, with this patent specifically covering the grow channel component, which allows a range of plants to be grown within a single channel. AgriFORCE has developed specific, data-driven cultivation strategies that start at tissue culture/micropropagation and that result in crops reaching their full genetic potential. Throughout the plant’s life cycle, these proprietary and integrated systems provide sustainable and holistic solutions.

“We continue to enhance and strengthen our intellectual property portfolio, which is core to our strategy,” commented Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE. “With this granted patent, we are protecting our innovative technologies and designs that achieve higher crop yields through sustainable processes. The issuance of this latest patent is particularly timely, as we lay the foundation for development of the first Coachella Campus for our proprietary and state-of-the-art FORCEGH+ CEA facility. We believe our revolutionary facility design combined with our advanced indoor agriculture systems represent the next generation of food and plant production for consumers.”

“This patent award is a significant milestone, as it represents the first patent granted by USPTO in a series of patent applications submitted and is vital in our progression towards making agriculture clean, green, and better. With this patent, we are covering important aspects of our fully integrated technologies that differentiate our solutions from others in the market. We are proud to build upon our robust IP portfolio and expect to announce additional developments related to FORCEGH+ and other IP-driven initiatives in the coming months,” stated Troy McClellan, President of AgriFORCE Solutions.

About FORCEGH+ (previously, the AgriFORCE GrowHouse)

FORCEGH+, the Company’s proprietary grow facility design, is a sustainable methodology and environment, including extreme macro climates, for growing optimized crops through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) equivalent pharma-grade standards. FORCEGH+ facilities are designed as advanced AgTech, high-efficiency building envelopes developed through proprietary engineering and materials. FORCEGH+ advantages include revolutionary facility designs that harness the power of the sun; advanced hydroponics providing precise and consistent high yield crop growth cycles; and the ability to be deployed virtually anywhere. The Company has developed FORCEGH+ to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential as possible, while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, thereby providing customers with the next-generation of controlled-environment agriculture.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North and Central America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

