AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Commercial Launch and First Purchase Order for its AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl Device

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused agtech company, today announced the commercial launch and first purchase order for its AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl device with Commercializadora DESICO (“DESICO”), a leading distributor of AC, heating and air ventilation systems. The AgriFORCE RCS-Hydroxyl device, developed by Radical Clean Solutions Ltd (RCS), is a chemical-free technology proven to eliminate pathogens, mold, mildew, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in food production facilities and indoor farms.

AgriFORCE Interim CEO, Richard Wong commented, “This first purchase order marks a major milestone in the commercial rollout of the AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl devices. We have conducted extensive analysis and worked closely with Radical Clean Solutions Ltd. (RCS), the inventor and developer of the technology, to customize the technology for the specific needs of customers in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and food manufacturing industries. The patent-pending system seeks out and destroys both airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, virus, and VOCs, as well as other pathogens and pollutants in real-time. By reducing mold and VOCs, we expect to have a dramatic impact on the bottom line of our customers through reducing food spoilage. In fact, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), it is estimated that mycotoxin (mold) affects nearly 25% of the world’s crops. We believe this is just the first of many orders with DESICO and in the Mexico market with vast acres of greenhouses as potential clients, and a large food manufacturing industry. We currently have units in testing within greenhouses in the United States and expect test results soon. We also look forward to expanding into new markets around the world.”

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

