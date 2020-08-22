AHMADZAI Blames Ghani for Hindering Afghan Peace Efforts

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last week, the people of Afghanistan celebrated the Independence Day amid worsening 20 years conflict in the country. U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to withdrawal of all troops by 2021 after talks with the Taliban in Qatar earlier this year. The representative for United States, Zalmay Khalilzad signed the peace deal in February 2020 which may likely end the war in Afghanistan.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, an Afghan-Canadian business man and CEO of Taleam Systems says that the peace process in Afghanistan is an opportunity which has now come, but there is lack of international support. He says, "This is an opportunity for peace in Afghanistan which will benefit the whole world including USA, and Canada."Meanwhile, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani postponed the release of 400 Taliban prisoners even after Mr. Khalilzad called for their freedom. Ahmadzai says, "President Ghani is hindering the peace process once again." Ahmadzai adds, "It's not in Ghani's interests to conclude the 20 years war in Afghanistan and continue to deny prosperity and peace to the people."Ahmadzai has held meetings with Afghan government officials in Afghanistan and as well in Canada. He says, "They all blame the person in power for hindering the Afghan peace efforts whether it was former President Hamid Karzai or the current leader."The war in Afghanistan started in 2001 and is ongoing. The U.S. Presidential election is also coming up in November and the topic of ending war in Afghanistan will likely come up in the debates.

