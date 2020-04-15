AHMADZAI says technology and education are the answers to eliminating COVID-19 in Afghanistan

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is a Global Health researcher and CEO of Taleam Systems who is hoping to use his experience of over ten years in the technology sector and three years in the global health field to assist affected people.

OTTAWA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As of today, there are about 714 cases registered in war-torn Afghanistan for positive Coronavirus. Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems who is based in Canada, aims to use his expertise and experience to help the people affected by COVID-19.Ahmadzai says, “My vision is to bring the healthcare field and technology together to provide much more efficient, urgent and exceptional health care to affected war people in Afghanistan but also across the globe.”With the Coronavirus happening, Afghanistan not only needs funding, but as well as essential supplies and professional help from the private sector.Ahmadzai adds, “A solution to this pandemic especially for the people of Afghanistan is a program called tele health which consists of a device that allows you to chat with a real doctor to get urgent help without being exposed to COVID-19.”Meanwhile, the Coronavirus pandemic has caused chaos to the entire globe and has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare system in Canada and as well in the U.S. where hospitals don’t have the capacity to aid for the sick.Ahmadzai concludes, “We have the power to be able to help everyone by using our knowledge and robust technology, and I believe we can make a change and help those in need during these tough times.”Taleam Systems currently provides computer support to hospitals and medical clinics in Canada. To learn more about the computer business, visit www.taleamsystems.com website.Media Contact Info:Meladul Haq Ahmadzai melad@taleamsystems.com 613-521-9229A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ae51a85-05e6-4bee-a63b-1e766b40551b

