Air Canada Recalling Workers

CBJ — Air Canada says it will rehire 16,500 laid-off workers once the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy kicks in, which offers to pay 75% of an employees’ wages up to a threshold of $57,800 or $847 per week.

Despite everyone going back on the payroll it’s expected most will remain at home because there is next to no air travel right now with lockdowns enforced throughout most of the world.

“Our seat capacity and operations have decreased by more than 90% but we are trying to keep as many of our employees as possible during the crisis and this measure will certainly help,” CEO Calin Rovinescu said in a media release.

Senior executives with the country’s largest passenger air carrier will also forgo up to 50% of their salaries while members of Air Canada’s board have agreed to a 25% reduction.

