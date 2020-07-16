Air Canada’s Government Request

CBJ — Canada’s largest airline company is asking the federal government to consider easing COVID-19 travel restrictions in countries where the risk of infection is low.

Air Canada believes taking a science-based approach is the most logical way in which to proceed. The company outlined its feelings in a letter sent to several federal ministers, while also noting that something has to open up soon if the airline industry is to survive.

Canada has made no change to its quarantine restrictions since mid-March despite improvements in containing the spread of the virus in this country. Other countries have also been far more successful than others in controlling outbreaks.

