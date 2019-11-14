AirBoss Announces Grand Opening of New R&D Technical Centre in Kitchener, Ontario

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced the grand opening of its new R&D Technical Centre and Laboratory at its flagship Rubber Solutions manufacturing facility located in Kitchener, Ontario. The R&D Technical Centre is located in a new administrative building and houses a laboratory, state-of-the art technical and testing equipment and collaboration space. The grand opening ceremony takes place at 11:00 am today and will be attended by customers, local dignitaries, employees, management and members of the Company’s board of directors.

The new R&D Technical Centre will allow for enhanced collaborative development opportunities with AirBoss’ current and future customers and is expected to further grow AirBoss’ reputation for having one of the most advanced rubber compound development laboratories in North America. The existing laboratory in Kitchener has been accredited to the internationally recognized ISO 17025 laboratory standard since 2003 by the American Association of Lab Accreditation (A2LA).“This new facility emphasizes our commitment to advanced innovation that is directed towards the success of our customers as they compete in their individual product segments,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and Chief Operating Officer of AirBoss. “A significant portion of our 2019 capital expenditure budget was allocated to the Kitchener facility, with investments designed to support improved capacity, an expanded product offering and enhanced collaboration with our customers. AirBoss currently employs more than 250 people at our Kitchener facility and this investment is expected to create a number of new jobs over the next several years, attracting a skilled industrial workforce to the heart of downtown Kitchener’s technology corridor.”Originally opened in 1914, AirBoss acquired the Kitchener plant in 1996. Located on 18 acres in downtown Kitchener, the million square foot manufacturing facility is core to the Company’s Rubber Solutions business. Since its acquisition, the plant has supported steady growth and employed a dedicated workforce delivering class-leading compounding solutions and customer service and has processed billions of pounds of rubber. These factors have supported AirBoss’ evolution into the second largest custom rubber compounder in North America. AirBoss of America Corp. AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO at 905-751-1188. 