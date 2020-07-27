AirBoss Announces Over US$123 Million of Contracts for PPE to Support U.S. Strategic National Stockpile and the Veterans Health Administration

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced that AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services (“HHS”) – Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (“ASPR”) for the manufacture and sale of 50,000 FlexAir™ Powered Air Purifying Respirator (“PAPR”) systems, 3,000,000 high efficiency filters and related accessories, including spare protective hoods, for delivery to the Strategic National Stockpile (“SNS”). The contract is expected to be worth an aggregate amount of US$121 million.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, federal organizations are increasingly examining ways to both manage their ongoing response, and also address their future emergency preparedness,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and Chief Operating Officer of AirBoss. “Based on our work on the recently awarded FEMA contract, ADG is cementing its reputation for being able to deliver large volumes of product on short timelines. This latest win further validates our decision to form ADG, creating a larger and more sophisticated survivability solutions platform that can access and secure a broader range of contracts than AirBoss could previously on its own.”At the end of March, ADG announced a US$96 million contract award from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”). To date, ADG has delivered more than 90% of that contract and is currently manufacturing approximately 10,000 PAPR systems each week. Deliveries on the HHS contract are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2020, following completion of the FEMA contract, and continue into early 2021. ADG manufactures its PAPR systems in Landover, MD, Auburn Hills, MI, Scotland Neck, NC and Charleston, SC.ADG also announced that the Veterans Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) has placed a sustainment order for 60,000 high efficiency filters and 20,000 protective hoods to establish a contingency stockpile of consumables for the ongoing fight against COVID-19. This sustainment order supports the continued use by VA medical personnel of the more than 10,000 PAPR systems that had been delivered to the agency earlier this year under the FEMA contract. The value of this sustainment contract is expected to be $2.55 million, and the deliveries are expected to commence in the third quarter. Sustainment orders for PAPR system consumables are expected to generate a recurring revenue stream for ADG.The FlexAirTM PAPR system is a compact, lightweight Powered Air Purifying Respirator system with an onboard lithium-ion battery installed in the waist-mounted blower unit. The design permits the use of two high efficiency particulate filters at a time providing protection against particulates, aerosols and biohazards, offering a very high level of defense against viruses like COVID-19. Wearers are protected by having contaminated air purified by filtration media mounted on the PAPR blower unit and delivered via a lightweight breathing hose to the user’s head cover.ADG and its predecessor companies have been designing and manufacturing PAPRs since 1985, with sales to all major service branches of the US military. In addition to the above HHS and VA contracts, ADG has received over $15 million in non-governmental orders for PPE during the current pandemic. ADG’s emergency response equipment and PPE are utilized by the U.S. Department of State, Office of Strategic Medical Preparedness, FEMA and CDC infectious disease treatment centres.In addition, ADG has provided personal protective equipment to emergency first response teams and hospitals in hundreds of U.S. cities, as well as more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company successfully responded during the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (“MERS”) and Ebola outbreaks, by providing critical protective equipment to government and civilian first response customers. AirBoss of America Corp. AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 450 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and Nuclear (“CBRN-E”) protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. 